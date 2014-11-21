The First 'Pitch Perfect 2' Trailer Is Out And It's Hysterical

YouTube/TheEllenShow The Barden Bellas are back.

The first trailer for “Pitch Perfect 2” came out Thursday and the sequel looks even funnier than the original.

The whole cast is back: from Anna Kendrick as the eye-rolling rebel Becca to Rebel Wilson as the confident and unapologetically badass “Fat Amy.” Even Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins return as the raunchy commentators that nearly stole the first movie with their one-liners.

Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, and Benn Platt also star, and “Ender’s Game” and “True Grit” actress Hailee Steinfeld joins the cast as a Bella pledge.

The movie busts into theatres May 15, 2015.

In the trailer, we see that the Barden Bellas, a women’s collegiate a cappella group, has entered into an international competition that no American team has ever won. The clip is filled with running gags the fans will love, such as Amy and Bumper navigating their sexual tension, and the hussy-singer offering to have sex with “whoever it takes in order for us to get back to the top.”

The trailer even opens with a new rendition of “Cups,” a song that snared mega radio play after the first movie’s success.

“Pitch Perfect 2” released the first poster, too, which the stars have been tweeting.

I love this @PitchPerfect 2 poster so much I might have to go freshen up the downtown. #SeeWhatIDidThere pic.twitter.com/3qLxSrly2B

— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 19, 2014

NOW WATCH THE TRAILER:



