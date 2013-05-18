Visit The World's Largest Lake Made Of Asphalt

A resident walks on the Pitch Lake, a large natural asphalt deposit as well as a tourist attraction, in La Brea, south of Port of Spain.

The Caribbean island of Trinidad is home to the world’s largest deposit of natural asphalt, called Pitch Lake.



The surface of the lake is a mostly solid carpet of asphalt that can be walked on, attracting some 200,000 tourists each year.

The lake is also mined for asphalt — called “pitch” in its crude, unrefined form — sold around the globe for the use in the paving highways, race tracks, bridge decks, and airport runways.

