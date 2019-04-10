PITCH-DECK LIBRARY: The pitch decks that helped hot startups raise millions

Gettty/Neilson BarnardThe billionaire investor Peter Thiel invested in Trumid and Brex, whose pitch decks you can find links to below.
  • Billions of dollars are invested in startups every year.
  • Whether a startup seeks to raise money from angel investors, venture-capital firms, or other backers, the presentation – or “pitch” – about the business is critical.
  • The most effective pitch decks deftly weave data, imagination, and storytelling in a captivating slide presentation.
  • Business Insider regularly interviews startups about fundraising strategies and collects the pitch decks that helped them raise funding. You can read them all by subscribing to BI Prime.

Following is a list of some recent startup pitch decks published by Business Insider, organised by the funding round that each deck was used for:

Seed

Series A

Series B

Series C

Series D

Series E

