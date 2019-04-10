PITCH-DECK LIBRARY: The pitch decks that helped hot startups raise millions

Gettty/Neilson BarnardThe billionaire investor Peter Thiel invested in Trumid and Brex, whose pitch decks you can find links to below.
- Billions of dollars are invested in startups every year.
- Whether a startup seeks to raise money from angel investors, venture-capital firms, or other backers, the presentation – or “pitch” – about the business is critical.
- The most effective pitch decks deftly weave data, imagination, and storytelling in a captivating slide presentation.
- Business Insider regularly interviews startups about fundraising strategies and collects the pitch decks that helped them raise funding. You can read them all by subscribing to BI Prime.
Following is a list of some recent startup pitch decks published by Business Insider, organised by the funding round that each deck was used for:
Seed
- AceUp: Here’s the pitch deck that’s helping this 28-year-old first-time entrepreneur raise over $US2 million in seed funding to make professional coaching more accessible
- Airbnb: The first investor pitch deck for $US31 billion startup Airbnb, which has raised over $US3 billion and is nearing an IPO
- Alto: This is the pitch deck that helped convince Blackstone’s Tony James, NerdWallet’s cofounder, and Sequoia Capital to invest in the seed round of a startup disrupting retirement investments
- Careem: Here’s the pitch deck Careem used to secure its first round of venture capital, which led its first investors to a 100x return when Uber bought the company this year
- Foursquare: Foursquare is 10 years old and has raised over $US240 million. Here’s what the startup’s first investor pitch deck looked like in 2009, before it raised any money.
- Holloway: Here’s the pitch deck that Holloway used to raise $US4.6 million from NEA and the New York Times for its online ‘how-to’ manual business
- Include: The deck a 23-year-old Croatian entrepreneur used to raise 2 million euros to turn its smart benches into a worldwide ad network
- K-Zen: Here’s the pitch deck that cannabis beverage startup K-Zen used to raise $US5 million from seasoned Silicon Valley VC firm DCM Ventures
- Lunchclub: The founders of Lunchclub, a startup for making better professional connections, used this pitchdeck to raise $US4 million in funding
- Octi: The deck an LA entrepreneur used to raise $US7 million for his new social-network idea
- Osano: The deck a Texas entrepreneur used to raise millions for a startup inspired by Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony
- Pillar: The deck that Pillar, a student-loan-management startup, used to score $US5.5 million from Kleiner Perkins and an A-list of Silicon Valley backers
- Public Goods: This deck helped a New York startup raise millions to build a direct-to-consumer marketplace that fills the gap between Amazon and Walmart
- The Predictive Index: This deck helped a 65-year-old company raise $US50 million, and show investors why its personality-testing service was suddenly growing like a hot startup
- Swit: Here’s the pitch deck that convinced investors to pour $US6 million into a startup trying to take on Slack and Asana despite entering the market years late
- Uber: Uber’s original deck from a decade ago shows just how much the ride-hailing giant has changed
- UpTop: The deck a New York startup used to raise $US5.5 million to expand its apartment-rental service
- Voro: The deck that the healthcare social network Voro used to raise a $US2.5 million seed to help people find doctors
- Winnie: The deck that raised millions for 2 ex-Googlers whose startup helps new millennial parents find childcare
- Zestful: The deck that helped employee-rewards startup Zestful raise a $US1.2 million seed round before it had any customers
Series A
- Alyce: Here’s the pitch deck that helped this Boston-based entrepreneur raise over $US11 million to help sales reps form better relationships with clients through gifts
- Amify: The pitch deck a Virginia startup used to raise $US6 million after 7 years of bootstrapping its business
- Arcus: The buzzy fintech startup Arcus has raised nearly $US13 million. Here’s the pitch deck that’s helping it woo top VCs like Andreessen Horowitz.
- Bind: We got a look at the slide deck of Bind, a startup that’s raised $US70 million to upend the way we pay for healthcare
- Day One Ventures: The deck a 29-year-old Russian-born VC used to persuade investors to contribute millions to her fund
- Divvy: The investor deck that helped the real-estate startup Divvy raise a $US30 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz
- Headset: We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck buzzy marijuana tech startup Headset used to raise $US12 million and ink deals with Nielsen and Deloitte
- Hometalk: The deck a New York startup used to raise $US15 million to expand the services it offers its community of 17 million DIYers
- Pixeom: The deck a Silicon Valley startup used to raise $US15 million to promote its edge-computing service
- Recogni: This founder’s startup developed a super-efficient chip to help self-driving cars ‘see’ the world around them. Here’s the pitch deck it used to raise $US25 million to get the chip in production.
- Sandbox VR: Check out the deck that Sandbox VR used to get Andreessen Horowitz as lead investor in a $US68 million round, and watch the investors discuss the pitch
- Seedo: Here’s the pitch deck that’s helped this Israeli tech company raise $US11 million in private funding to build automatic, at-home weed growing machines
- Sempre Health: We got a look at the pitch deck of buzzy Silicon Valley health-tech startup Sempre Health. It reveals how a $US4 billion industry is ripe for disruption.
- Skymind: The deck AI startup Skymind used to scoop up $US11.5 million in funding
- Strong Roots: Here’s the monster 47-slide pitch deck this buzzy vegan startup used to raise $US18 million to disrupt the frozen-food market
- Thinknum: Read the comic book that data analytics startup Thinknum used instead of a pitch deck to win over investors for its $US11.6 venture capital round
- Verbit: The deck this New York startup used to raise $US23 million to expand its hybrid transcription service
Series B
- Arrcus: Here’s the pitch deck this Silicon Valley startup used to raise $US30 million to take on Cisco and Arista Networks
- Brex: A buzzy startup raised $US57 million from Peter Thiel and Y Combinator using these 19 slides
- Capacity: This CEO didn’t want to go with traditional venture capital, so he challenged his employees to use this pitch deck to find individual investors. They raised $US13 million from 70 people.
- Cardinal Analytx: We got a look at the pitch deck that buzzy AI startup Cardinal Analytx used to raise a $US22 million round led by famed investor John Doerr
- Clearbanc: See the pitch deck that nabbed Clearbanc, a startup that provides funding to other startups, $US300 million in Series B financing less than a year after its first venture round
- Devoted Health: We got a look at the deck that buzzy startup Devoted Health used to hit a $US1.8 billion valuation before it signed up any customers
- DivvyCloud: The deck Virginia’s DivvyCloud used to raise $US19 million in VC funding
- Fivetran: See the pitch deck that data-analytics startup Fivetran used to convince Andreessen Horowitz to lead its $US44 million Series B and join its board
- Front: A hot startup raised $US66 million in 5 days using these 24 slides
- HealthJoy: We got a look at the pitch decks that buzzy $US40 million startup HealthJoy used to snag early investors and then execute a huge strategic shift
Series C
- Canndescent: The deck that California cannabis company Canndescent used to raise $US27.5 million as it muscles into new markets
- Ethos: Ethos wants to make signing up for life insurance a pain-free process. Here’s the pitch deck that convinced Alphabet’s GV investing arm that it’s worth $US500 million.
- Fungible: A founder of Juniper Networks and a co-creator of Apple’s Mac operating system used this hand-written pitch deck to raise $US200 million from SoftBank for their new data centre startup
- Kong: Kong is capitalising on one of the big trends in software. Here’s the pitch deck it used to raise $US43 million to build out its service.
- Lola.com: The deck corporate-travel service Lola.com used to raise $US37 million in funds
- OpenFin: The deck that hot Wall Street startup OpenFin used to raise $US17 million from Barclays and Wells Fargo
- Trumid: The deck Trumid, a Wall Street trading startup backed by George Soros and Peter Thiel, used to raise $US53 million
Series D
- Carta: The investor deck that $US800 million startup Carta used to raise $US150 million in venture capital
- Signpost: This New York tech founder’s startup raised $US52 million to save small businesses from nightmare Yelp reviews. Here’s his pitch deck.
- SmartRecruiters: Recruiting-software startup SmartRecruiters raised $US50 million at a valuation above $US300 million. See the deck that sold Insight Ventures on leading the startup’s Series D.
Series E
- Cloudian: The deck that helped an enterprise storage company raise a $US94 million round of Series E funding
- ThoughtSpot: Here’s the pitch deck $US1.95 billion ThoughtSpot used to raise $US248 million for an AI-powered analytics tool that’s challenging Salesforce’s Tableau
