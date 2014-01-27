This Is The Hilarious Pitch Deck David Pogue Used To Launch His New Magazine, Yahoo Tech

It was a huge deal when David Pogue, the New York Times big brand-name tech columnist, announced he was leaving the newspaper to start a new tech site at Yahoo in October.

Journalists usually regard the Times as the pinnacle of their careers — not the place they leave to do something more interesting.

At CES in Las Vegas this year, Pogue launched his new digital magazine, which will be a guide for ordinary consumers. The launch event featured Pogue giving a slideshow explaining why the world needs yet another tech blog at the LVH hotel to a packed audience — and it was hilarious. Here’s a digest of those slides.

Pogue began by explaining that he once saw a graphic of what America might look like if the country was reorganized to reflect the political beliefs of the people who live there.

So he created his own graphic to show the North American audience for tech news.

There is an over-supply of blogs for tech nerds, he says.

But if you look at the stories on them that are most popular, they're often not tech stories.

A lot of tech blogs write wilfully obscure headlines.

So Pogue's mission at Yahoo Tech is to keep it simple and use plain English.

Pogue says tech blogs are competing to serve a tiny sliver of an already tech-literate audience.

While virtually nobody else is talking to normal people about tech stuff.

Yahoo wants its Tech site to follow a few simple design principles ...

OK maybe more than a few ...

This is what it looks like.

The articles will be for ordinary users who want to get more out of their gadgets.

Pogue will be one of its writers, of course.

Stories will be archived by author (in this case, Pogue).

There will be a new column by a star writer every day. Friday will be Pogue's day.

Some of the other talent on board ...

Looks like Pogue will file something on a daily basis too.

Did we mention that Yahoo Tech will feature Pogue?

Ironic volcano stock photography for the official launch ...

And it's live!

And now ...

