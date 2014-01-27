This Is The Hilarious Pitch Deck David Pogue Used To Launch His New Magazine, Yahoo Tech

Jim Edwards / BI David Pogue at the launch of Yahoo Tech.

It was a huge deal when David Pogue, the New York Times big brand-name tech columnist, announced he was leaving the newspaper to start a new tech site at Yahoo in October.

Journalists usually regard the Times as the pinnacle of their careers — not the place they leave to do something more interesting.

At CES in Las Vegas this year, Pogue launched his new digital magazine, which will be a guide for ordinary consumers. The launch event featured Pogue giving a slideshow explaining why the world needs yet another tech blog at the LVH hotel to a packed audience — and it was hilarious. Here’s a digest of those slides.

