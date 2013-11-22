What It's Like To Live On A Tiny British Island In The Middle Of The Pacific

Back in 1789, British sailors in the Pacific mutinied on the HMS Bounty and settled on Tahiti and Pitcairn Island.

While the mutineers on Tahiti were later arrested by the British, those on Pitcairn were able to start a community with Tahitian companions.

In 1838, the Pitcairn Islands officially became a British territory.

Today there are 48 people living on the tiny island, all said to be descendants of the Bounty mutineers.

As the population dwindles, the once stiff residency requirements are becoming increasingly lax in order to attract more residents. Those looking to live permanently on Pitcairn without prior family ties to the island are required to submit an application to the Island Council and the Governor.

Your best shot is to offer “skills which will be beneficial to the Pitcairn community,” according to their government website.

Tony Probst Tony Probst sailing towards Pitcairn Island in 2012.

You can also visit — but getting there isn’t easy.

One frequent visitor is Scottish-born Tony Probst, 54, who has been an avid explorer since he was a child, spent almost 15 years sailing around the world with his parents.

“I find that I like to go to places that most people have never heard of or care about,” he said.

Probst, who has visited four times since 2011, has been dubbed the island’s ambassador by the natives. With his permission, we are publishing some of his favourite pictures of Pitcairn.

