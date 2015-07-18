Pitbull to Donald Trump: 'Watch out for El Chapo!'

Pitbull had a heavy-handed warning for Donald Trump on Thursday night: “Watch out for El Chapo!”

The multi-platinum award winning artist got political delivering that message as he accepted an award at Premios Juventud presented by Univision — the nation’s largest Spanish-speaking television network that led the charge against Trump by refusing to air this year’s Miss USA pageant.

The infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman escaped from prison last week for the second time. Pitbull’s message seemed to stem from Trump reportedly reaching out to law enforcement after an unverified Twitter account claiming to be El Chapo threatened to harm him.

Pitbull began his acceptance speech by thanking Trump for being kind to him personally, but then directly addressed the real-estate mogul’s comments about immigrants.

“I want to tell him, look, I’m not a politician, I’m a musician, but most of all I’m Latino,” he said.

The artist then called out Hillary Clinton and Marco Rubio directly to “ponte las pilas,” which roughly correlates to, “Step it up” — because, as Pitbull said, “Donald Trump cannot be president!”

AP Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks before a crowd of over 3,500 Saturday, July 11, 2015, in Phoenix.

Earlier Thursday in an interview with Fusion, Pitbull was asked if he would stay at Trump’s hotels. He said he would not.

“Due to the fact of what has been said, I wouldn’t be able to,” he said. “For the simple fact that you’re speaking about a culture that I ride, I die for. And this culture is the only reason I’m having this conversation right now.”

All this comes while Trump is surging in Republican primary polls. A Fox News poll Thursday showed Trump leading the way with 18 % of the vote.

