Why Rapper Pitbull Admires Warren Buffet And Mark Cuban

“Timber” rapper Pitbull is already worth between $11 million and $US15 million, but the Cuban-American with seven albums under his belt hopes to quickly turn himself into a billion-dollar empire.

Thanks to partnerships with big name brands such as Playboy, Kodak, Bud Light, and many others, as well as a lucrative fragrance line, the 32-year-old is well on his way.

“As far as what Pitbull inc. is accomplishing, it’s not about the money, it’s about the journey,” Pitbull says in a new video interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In order to create his billion-dollar brand, Pitbull says he is committed to catering to the middle class.

In the video, Pitbull revealed his three business heroes and why:

1. Warren Buffett: He’s someone who created an amazing reputation and to this day, a very powerful man, but very humble. 2. The Slim Family: they have always gone left — meaning when people say ‘this is the way we need to go’ they say ‘what about this? let’s try something different. 3. Mark Cuban: I like Mark Cuban because he has fun. He enjoys the wealth that he’s worked very hard for and created. On top of that his last name is Cuban and I’m Cuban.

Watch Pitbull explain in his own words below:

