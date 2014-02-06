Here's Why You Have It All Wrong About Pit Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Since the 1980s, pit bulls have had a bad rap mainly persisted by overhyped stories in the media of terrifying attacks on humans and their use in dog fights. Recently, with the help of rescue organisations devoted entirely to pit bulls like the Animal Farm Foundation and the Pit Crew Rescue, and the popularity of shows like 'Pit Bulls and Parolees,' their image is being revamped. Find out what is myth versus reality when it comes to this highly contentious breed. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser. Keep up with BI Video on YouTube

