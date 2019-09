<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> We passed by the Animal Farm Foundation to learn more about pit bulls, and we were lucky enough to run into 'Santiago' and his owner/trainer Erich Steffensen who showed us a few frisbee tricks. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

