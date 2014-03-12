US

Why Pit Bulls Could Be The Next Yellow Lab

Alana Kakoyiannis

The American Kennel Club has long ranked the Labrador Retriever as the most popular dog in the country with Chihuahuas coming in a close second. Recently, third place was filled by the American Pit Bull Terrier, which even took the #1 slot in Rhode Island. According to a National Geographic survey, 30% of dogs in shelters are labelled as pit bulls and 86.7% of those dogs end up being euthanized. The Animal Farm Foundation in Bangall, NY is taking a different approach to pit bull adoption by treating every dog on a case by case basis and using training methods that bring out their family-friendly charm. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser. Keep up with BI Video on YouTube

