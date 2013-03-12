Photo: YouTube/AP

Oscar Pistorius is reportedly “on the verge of suicide” as he awaits his trial for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. The athlete’s close friend Mike Azzie, who was interviewed for an upcoming BBC documentary about Pistorius, said he was “a broken man” since the shooting at his home on Valentine’s Day, Agence France-Presse reported.



“He has no confidence in his tone of voice and he is just a man that is almost like someone that is walking around in circles and doesn’t know where he is going,” said Azzie.

“I would say that, just speaking to him, that he is a broken man and that I would go as far to say that he would be on the verge of suicide. It really worries me,” he added.

The double-amputee claims that he thought Steenkamp was an intruder and shot her through a door.

He has been selling off his belongings and staying at his uncle’s home as he struggles to pay his escalating legal fees, ITV News reported.

He will next appear in court on June 4, ESPN reported.

Azzie added that Pistorius constantly mentions his late girlfriend, a South African model, saying that he “ask us to pray for her and her family,” AFP reported.

This story was originally published by GlobalPost.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.