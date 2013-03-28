Judge Rules That Oscar Pistorius Allowed To Travel Abroad For Competition

A judge has amended the bail conditions for Oscar Pistorius so that the Olympic sprinter can travel abroad to compete, the Mirror reports.



The 26-year-old’s lawyers had argued that the previous bail conditions amounted to “house arrest,” and that Pistorius may eventually need to return to track competition to earn money.

Pistorius is charged with murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend on Feb. 14,

His lawyer said that the double amputee has no desire to return to track now, but “this might and this will change.” Before travelling Pistorius would have to provide the state with a copy of his itinerary weeks in advance.

