WATCH: Protesting Pistons Are Benched And Laugh When Their Head Coach Is Ejected

Photo: AP Images

After skipping a morning shootaround in an apparent protest against head coach John Kuester, Tracy McGrady, Tayshaun Prince, Richard Hamilton, Chris Wilcox, and Ben Wallace were all held out of the Pistons 110-94 loss to the Sixers. Two players who arrived late to the shootaround, Austin Daye and Rodney Stuckey, were also benched.Much to the delight of little-used guard Will Bynum, that left Kuester with six players to choose from, and Bynum was one of them. (Via the Free Press)



“Man, I got DNPs for a month and a half. Do you think I was going to turn down 48 minutes?” Bynum said with a laugh. “I ain’t crazy.”

What was crazy, was the further disrespect the protesting Pistons players displayed during the game. When Kuester was ejected for arguing a call early in the second quarter, the benched Pistons were seen laughing on the sidelines. McGrady said it had nothing to do with their coach, but you can decide for yourself below:

