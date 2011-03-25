PHOTO: 16,000 Pistols Bound For Yemen Were Just Seized In Dubai

Photo: Couresy of Dubai Police

A shipment of 16,000 pistols bound for Yemen was seized by Dubai police earlier this month, according to The National.Six men were arrested in Dubai in connection with the shipment, along with two in Turkey and one in Yemen.



Meanwhile Yemen nears civil war as thousands of defected soldiers clash with troops loyal to the U.S.-backed Saleh regime.

