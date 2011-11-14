This Pissed Off AT&T Customer Got The Company To Reset Cell Towers Near Her Home

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson

Photo: AT&T Webcast screenshot

An AT&T customer named “Melissa” got so angry about her lack of cell service that she wrote an epic letter to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson.The Consumerist recounts the entire incident, which culminates in AT&T “resetting” nearby towers for Melissa.



Melissa’s letter is a humorous combination of statistical reporting and anguish because she can’t get on Facebook mobile.

It’s nevertheless pretty convincing.

Now, instead of getting zero bars of service in her metropolitan Chicago home, Melissa gets one bar.

And AT&T earned itself a little bit of good will. The company even threw in $80 for good measure.

Check out the entire story over at The Consumerist >

