Here's A Question About A Revolving Door That The Smartest Maths Students In The World Are Capable Of Answering

Joe Weisenthal

Earlier we reported on new rankings from the OECD that showed the Asian nations obliterating everyone else in terms of science, maths, and readings.

So what kinds of questions are students asked to determine their proficiency in these subjects?

Here’s an example of a tough geometry question.

Ready?

Here’s the setup.

Screen Shot 2013 12 03 at 6.20.34 AMOECD

Now here’s the question that if you can answer it right puts you at the very top of the rankings.

Screen Shot 2013 12 03 at 6.06.41 AMOECD

So what’s the answer? 103 to 105 centimeters.

Screen Shot 2013 12 03 at 6.08.18 AMOECD

Did you get it right? Congrats! You’re as smart as a high schooler!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.