Here's A Question About A Revolving Door That The Smartest Maths Students In The World Are Capable Of Answering

Earlier we reported on new rankings from the OECD that showed the Asian nations obliterating everyone else in terms of science, maths, and readings.

So what kinds of questions are students asked to determine their proficiency in these subjects?

Here’s an example of a tough geometry question.

Ready?

Here’s the setup.

Now here’s the question that if you can answer it right puts you at the very top of the rankings.

So what’s the answer? 103 to 105 centimeters.

Did you get it right? Congrats! You’re as smart as a high schooler!

