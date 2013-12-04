Here's The New Ranking Of Top Countries In Reading, Science, And Maths

The OECD is out with new global rankings of how students in various countries do in reading, science, and maths. Results of the full survey can be found and delved into here.

You can see below how Asian countries are obliterating everyone else in these categories.

The United States, meanwhile, ranks below the OECD average in every category. And as the WSJ notes, the US has slipped in all of the major categories in recent years:

The results from the 2012 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), which are being released on Tuesday, show that teenagers in the U.S. slipped from 25th to 31st in maths since 2009; from 20th to 24th in science; and from 11th to 21st in reading, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, which gathers and analyses the data in the U.S.

Here are the top countries

