New Details From The Letter Piroska Nagy Wrote To Warn The IMF About DSK's behaviour

Piroska Nagy

In a letter she wrote to the IMF in 2008, Piroska Nagy, a former economist with the IMF, explains why she had a brief affair with Dominique Strauss-Kahn at the World Economic Forum in 2008.Clips from the letter emerged a couple of days ago. Now there are more clips, and we have nearly a complete picture of what happened during and after their relationship.



The important thing is that the relationship was not entirely as consensual as we previously thought.

Here’s what she wrote:

“I was damned if I did and damned if I didn’t,” she wrote … “[DSK is] a man with a problem that may make him ill-equipped to lead an institution where women work under his command.”

According to the NYTimes, their relationship began when Strauss-Kahn asked Nagy to give him a presentation on the IMF’s activities in Ghana, her area of focus at the time. (That’s not the weird part; he asked many people to give presentations.)

He became interested in her, often calling her to ask questions about Ghana’s economy, and eventually, using more sexual language when he spoke to her. Once, he asked his secretary to summon Nagy from the ladies room with a message: DSK wants to see you.

More from Nagy’s letter, from Bloomberg:

“I believe that Mr. Strauss-Kahn abused his position in the manner in which he got to me.”

“I provided you the details of how he summoned me on several occasions and came to make inappropriate suggestions to… I did not know how to handle this; as I told you I felt that I was ‘damned if I did and damned if I didn’t.'”

“[DSK is a] brilliant leader with a vision for addressing the ongoing global financial crisis. He is also an aggressive if charming man…”

When she left the IMF in 2008, there was an investigation into whether or not DSK’s involvement in her departure had been improper. Nagy wrote her letter later, according to Bloomberg, “because the existence of the investigation had been leaked to two newspapers, and the publication of her involvement with Strauss-Kahn had resulted in “public humiliation” for her and her husband.”

She wrote in 2008:

“Because I did not fully trust the internal processes at the fund, I declined to cooperate with the fund’s initial investigation.”

An investigator reviewed emails and texts and the IMF determined that no, DSK’s involvement in her departure was fine. But now it’s obvious from her letter that the investigation was somewhat incomplete.

