Here's The Sneaky Penalty Kick That Italy Used To Knock England Out Of The Euros

In the most anticipated match during the quarterfinals of Euro 2012, Italy defeated England 4-2 on penalty kicks.



While the game finished tied 0-0, both teams had several good opportunities during the match. The most exciting may have been the missed bicycle kick by Wayne Rooney in stoppage time that would have likely sent England through to the semis.

The biggest penalty kick came with Italy trailing 2-1. That’s when Andrea Pirlo delivered a slow chip right down the middle. That was followed immediately by Ashley Young hitting the crossbar, and Italy went on to win:

