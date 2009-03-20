Pirates Stealing March Madness Despite Free CBS Streams

CBS is again streaming the entire NCAA ‘March Madness’ hoops tournament for free online. This year, they’ve added a really slick, high-quality player. But there’s no stopping Web video pirates.

For example: This Justin.tv channel, which is currently streaming the North Carolina-Radford game. Some 557 people are tuned in.

Why bother? Perhaps some ad revenue? Perhaps the chat room? Perhaps they really hate Microsoft’s (MSFT) Silverlight plug-in? (Required to watch the high-quality CBS streams.) CBS even lets people watch the games for free overseas, so that’s probably not it.

At least CBS’s media buyers are onto the gag: Many of the ads we’re seeing on Justin.tv are for CBS’s live streams.

