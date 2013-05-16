Pirates Outfielder's Eventful Walk-Off Home Run Included An Unusual Celebration

Cork Gaines

Andrew McCutchen hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to beat the Brewers and send the Pirates fans home happy.

But what at first looked to be a garden-variety walk-off shot, turned into something a little more humorous when it appeared that McCutchen had no idea he had just won the game. And it concluded with one of the more bizarre pie-to-the-face celebrations you’ll ever see (see GIF below).

If you prefer, you can skip straight to the full video below. But we have broken down a few of the key moments here.

After more than four hours of baseball, McCutchen hit the ball well to right field. But it wasn’t obvious right away that it was going to be a home run…

Andrew McCutchen

The ball eventually landed in the front row, just above the “t” in the Xfinity sign…

Andrew McCutchen

The look on McCutchen’s face suggests he is either shocked he hit a home run or he is not sure where the ball is…

Andrew McCutchen

At this point, McCutchen is still running full speed. It is still not clear if he even knows he hit a home run. This is a little faster than his normal home run trot, but it is also not unusual to see him running hard…

Andrew McCutchen

Before rounding second base he glances in the direction of the Pirates dugout. He is either looking for a signal from the third base coach or looking to see how his teammates are reacting…

Andrew McCutchen

Still running hard, McCutchen glances down at second base to make sure he doesn’t miss it…

Andrew McCutchen

He then glances back at the Pirates dugout, still looking somewhat confused…

Andrew McCutchen

At this point, McCutchen can see his teammates running onto the field…

Andrew McCutchen

And he finally realises the game is over as he raises his hand and his sprint slows to a home run trot…

Andrew McCutchen

Before joining his teammates at home plate, he took a moment to enjoy his heroics…

Andrew McCutchen

And the celebration was on…

Andrew McCutchen

And after the game, McCutchen saw the pie celebration coming so he interrupted his interview  to put his hair up before the whipped cream was applied…

And here is the full video…

