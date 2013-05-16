Pirates Outfielder's Eventful Walk-Off Home Run Included An Unusual Celebration

Andrew McCutchen hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to beat the Brewers and send the Pirates fans home happy.



But what at first looked to be a garden-variety walk-off shot, turned into something a little more humorous when it appeared that McCutchen had no idea he had just won the game. And it concluded with one of the more bizarre pie-to-the-face celebrations you’ll ever see (see GIF below).

If you prefer, you can skip straight to the full video below. But we have broken down a few of the key moments here.

After more than four hours of baseball, McCutchen hit the ball well to right field. But it wasn’t obvious right away that it was going to be a home run…

The ball eventually landed in the front row, just above the “t” in the Xfinity sign…

The look on McCutchen’s face suggests he is either shocked he hit a home run or he is not sure where the ball is…

At this point, McCutchen is still running full speed. It is still not clear if he even knows he hit a home run. This is a little faster than his normal home run trot, but it is also not unusual to see him running hard…

Before rounding second base he glances in the direction of the Pirates dugout. He is either looking for a signal from the third base coach or looking to see how his teammates are reacting…

Still running hard, McCutchen glances down at second base to make sure he doesn’t miss it…

He then glances back at the Pirates dugout, still looking somewhat confused…

At this point, McCutchen can see his teammates running onto the field…

And he finally realises the game is over as he raises his hand and his sprint slows to a home run trot…

Before joining his teammates at home plate, he took a moment to enjoy his heroics…

And the celebration was on…

And after the game, McCutchen saw the pie celebration coming so he interrupted his interview to put his hair up before the whipped cream was applied…

And here is the full video…

