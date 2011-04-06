"Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" Premiere To Benefit Boys And Girls Club

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ outdoor 3D premiere will benefit the Boys and Girls Club on May 7th The Walt Disney Company is donating proceeds from the highly anticipated World Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures/Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, it was announced today by Rich Ross, Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios. The first-ever 3D outdoor event will take place on May 7th at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, with all of the film’s stars expected to attend along with many Hollywood celebrities.



Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Rob Marshall, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides captures the fun, adventure and humour that ignited the hit franchise-this time in Disney Digital 3D. Johnny Depp returns to his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the action-packed adventure.

Individual tickets for the premiere event are priced at $1,000 and are now available for sale at PiratesPremiere.com. Disney is donating 100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales directly to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

“The 3D World Premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides at Disneyland Park is going to be our biggest and best yet,” said Rich Ross, chairman of The Walt Disney Studios. “Disney has been a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and we’re thrilled to share such an extraordinary event with this important organisation that gives so many kids a chance to embark on their own adventures.”

Disneyland Resort president George Kalogridis comments, “We’re proud to once again serve as the host venue for another Pirates of the Caribbean premiere and assist Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Millions of our guests have followed Captain Jack Sparrow’s adventures on screen and here at the Disneyland Resort, and we’re excited to join with The Walt Disney Studios to launch him on another journey.”

The special premiere benefit event continues the longstanding relationship between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and The Walt Disney Company, which started more than 50 years ago when Walt Disney was made an honorary member of the organisation’s board of governors.

For more than 100 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has changed and saved lives, enabling young people to achieve great futures. Today, some 4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs serve some 4 million children and teens through Club membership and community outreach.

In addition to the funds raised by the premiere ticket sales, Pirate’s Booty, leader and manufacturer of all-natural snacks, has collaborated with Walt Disney Pictures to create a limited edition Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides– themed package for its best-selling product, Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar, and will be donating 5 cents to Boys & Girls Clubs of America for each bag sold between April 1 and July 31, 2011, with the goal being a $100,000 contribution.

Leaders in technology are also collaborating with Disney to make the spectacular outdoor 3D movie event possible: XPand 3D will be leveraging their new Infinity Large Screen System for the 3D experience, and each guest will receive a pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-branded XPand Universal 3D glasses; Christie will be providing their Christie CP2230 digital cinema projectors to present the movie in stunning 3D clarity; and as exclusive telecommunications sponsor for the premiere, Verizon will be integrating their technology throughout the event.

Walt Disney Pictures’ and Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides opens in theatres May 20, 2011, in Disney Digital 3D.

About the Movie:

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Rob Marshall, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides captures the fun, adventure and humour that ignited the hit franchise-this time in Disney Digital 3D. Johnny Depp returns to his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in an action-packed adventure. Crossing paths with the enigmatic Angelica (Penélope Cruz), he’s not sure if it’s love-or if she’s a ruthless con artist who’s using him to find the fabled Fountain of Youth. When she forces him aboard the “Queen Anne’s Revenge,” the ship of the legendary pirate Blackbeard (Ian McShane), Jack finds himself on an unexpected adventure in which he doesn’t know whom to fear more: Blackbeard or Angelica, with whom he shares a mysterious past. The international cast includes franchise vets Geoffrey Rush as the vengeful Captain Hector Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Captain Jack’s longtime comrade Joshamee Gibbs, plus Sam Claflin as a stalwart missionary and Astrid Berges-Frisbey as a mysterious mermaid.

Walt Disney Pictures’ and Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides opens in theatres May 20, 2011, in Disney Digital 3D, with screen story and screenplay by Ted Elliott & Terry Rossio, based on characters created by Ted Elliott & Terry Rossio and Stuart Beattie and Jay Wolpert, and suggested by the novel by Tim Powers.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides comes to theatres May 20th, 2011 and stars Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Richard Griffiths, Judi Dench, Stephen Graham, Gemma Ward. The film is directed by Rob Marshall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.