This "Pirates Of The Caribbean" Star Just Got BUSTED For Hoarding Booty

Actor Ian Mercer, who stars as a zombie quartermaster in the latest of the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” film franchise, “On Stranger Tides,” alongside Johnny Depp, was taken to court this week on charges of falsely collecting £2,300 in tax benefits.



The courts were tipped off by an “anonymous allegation was made that Mercer had been working, but failed to declare it.” Difficult to do when you are in one of the year’s biggest movies.

The case was resolved when it was made clear Mercer had repaid the full amount to authorities.

In the end, the actor was fined £165 and ordered to pay £100 in court costs.

