The latest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel has a thrilling Super Bowl trailer

YouTube/Disney ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’

Disney unleashed the trailer for its fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie during the Super Bowl and it might be the franchise’s most dazzling movie yet.

Javier Bardem joins the franchise as Captain Salazar, a ghost sailor who is determined to kill every pirate at sea, especially Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). Look for more new characters joining Depp, and some old favourites, including those played by Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” opens May 26.

Watch the first trailer below:

