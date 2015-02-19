Here's what the next 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie will be about

Disney Johnny Depp will be return as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales.’

Production is underway on the next “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel.

Disney revealed the plot synopsis for the fifth movie in the series, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” in a press release.

Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow along with Geoffrey Rush (Barbossa), and Kevin R. McNally (Joshamee Gibbs).

Via Disney:

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…including him. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario (“The Maze Runner”), Brenton Thwaites (“Maleficent”), and Golshifteh Farahani (“Exodus: Gods and Kings”) will join the cast.

The entire fifth movie will film at Village Roadshow Studios and in Queensland, Australia.

Though Disney didn’t confirm a release date, the film is expected to be released July 7, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.