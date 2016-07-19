Pirates minor leaguer turned one of the craziest double plays you will ever see

Stephen Alemais, a minor leaguer in the Pittsburgh Pirates organisation, is in just his first month of professional baseball and yet he may never have a play better than the double play he turned this weekend.
The shortstop for the West Virginia Black Bears got caught in a awkward position on a throw from the catcher looking to start a double play. As Alemais was falling backwards to the ground, he somehow made a no-look throw from his back and he did it with both strength and accuracy to complete the double play.
You can watch this a dozen times and still not be completely sure how he makes the play.
Here is the full video via MiLB.com.
