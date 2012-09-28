A Pirates Player Climbed The Wall At Citi Field To Make The Best Catch Of The Season

This is probably the most interesting thing to happen at Citi Field all year.



Travis Snider of the Pirates robbed Mets player Mike Baxter of a home run in extraordinary fashion this afternoon. Snider hooked his left arm around the top of the fence in the second inning, then hung on top of the wall to make the catch on what would have certainly been a home run.

Wild (via NYT):

Your browser does not support iframes.

