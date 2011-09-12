British Man Shot Dead And Wife Kidnapped In Kenya

Somali pirates have been suspected for the attack.

Photo: http://www.cheatseekingmissiles.com

A British man vacationing on Kenya’s Lamu Island was shot while his wife was kidnapped by bandits, reports the BBC.The couple were enjoying a safari at Kiwayu Safari Village, a resort on the Massai Mara game reserve, when the incident happened. Local authorities reportedly saw six men fleeing the island by speedboat, with the woman.



Lamu Island is close to the Kenya-Somalia border, and there have been suggestions that Somali pirates may be responsible for the attack.

However, the Guardian reports that some Kenyan authorities fear the attack was carried out by Somali militant Islamic group al-Shabaab.

The UK government has called for the release of the woman, but would not reveal her name or that of her husband, fearing further endangering her life.

