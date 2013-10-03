Pirates Fans Are Going To Hijack The MLB Playoffs

There was a moment in last night’s Pirates game where a taunting chant grew so loud that Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto dropped the ball, scooped it up, and immediately gave up a home run.

The crowd at PNC Park — Pittsburgh’s gorgeous riverfront stadium that has sat half-empty for the first 12 years of its existence — tangibly affected the game. Writers on hand said the atmosphere was like nothing they’ve ever seen outside of a World Series game.

The Pirates hadn’t won a playoff game in 21 years, and the fans were clearly ready.

Cueto was rattled:

The video is amazing:

That’s the good news about the Pirates fans. As long as they maintain this atmosphere, Pittsburgh’s home field advantage is going to be one of the biggest stories of these playoffs.

But there’s also the other big reason Pirates fans will be making headlines: They do some really dumb stuff.

1. They interfered with balls in play twice last night:

2. A Reds pitcher’s wife was allegedly attacked inside the stadium:

Look. Check the police report. I was ambushed in the Budweiser bar, grabbed by the hair, drug down & punched in the head multiple times.

— Dallas Latos (@DallasLatos) October 2, 2013

3. Some idiot jumped off the bridge outside the park after the game:

Everyone with a soul is rooting for the Pirates in these playoffs. Judging by everything that went on last night, the games in Pittsburgh are going to be must-watch events for better or worse.

