Pirates Defeat Pelfrey, Mets

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Maholm pitched seven shutout innings, Brandon Wood homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 3-1 on Monday night to split their four-game series.Maholm (3-7) lowered his ERA to 3.12, allowing only three hits and two walks. Hampered by poor run support, he won for just the second time since April 25.



Joel Hanrahan tossed a perfect ninth for his 17th save in as many opportunities.

New York starter Mike Pelfrey (3-5) nearly matched Maholm, giving up two runs and four hits in seven innings. He did not walk a batter.

Neil Walker had two RBIs as Pittsburgh (32-33) moved within a game of .500.

For the second time in three days, the Mets (32-34) missed an opportunity to reach .500 for the second time since April 9.

New York and Pittsburgh also split a four-game series at Citi Field from May 30 to June 2.

The first three Pirates batters of the game singled, with Walker’s hit scoring Jose Tabata. Pelfrey, however, retired 20 of his final 21 after that. Wood led off the fifth by driving a 2-1 pitch to left for his second home run.

Both of Wood’s homers have come during the 6-4 homestand Pittsburgh just completed.

Walker saw eight pitches and worked a two-out walk against Tim Byrdak in the eighth after three Pirates had singles off Manny Acosta to load the bases.

For the second consecutive game, the Mets had a sacrifice fly that turned into a double play. Monday, it was Jose Reyes who flied to left against Tim Wood with runners on first and third and no outs in the eighth.

Tabata made a sliding grab that appeared as if it possibly could have been a trap — but umpires ruled it a catch and Lucas Duda was doubled off first. Ruben Tejada scored on the play, the run upheld through a Pirates appeal that he left third too early.

That run was charged to Jose Veras, who allowed both batters he faced to reach.

Michael McKenry made his Pittsburgh debut less than 24 hours after the catcher was acquired in a trade from the Boston Red Sox. He went 0 for 3.

Since Chris Snyder was injured during an awkward slide trying to stretch a single into a double during the second inning Wednesday, Pirates catcher do not have a hit.

The Mets, who had won six of eight, allowed seven runs in the four-game series.

NOTES: Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen was not in the lineup because of a scheduled day off. McCutchen extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games with an eighth-inning single after he entering as part of a double switch. … Reyes went 0 for 3 after getting at least two hits in each of his previous four games. … McKenry is the sixth catcher the Pirates have used this season, most since 1988. … The Pirates said C Ryan Doumit’s ankle is healing as expected and that he will report to the team’s facility in Bradenton, Fla. A late-July return from the disabled list is targeted. … Pittsburgh RHP Evan Meek (shoulder) was examined by Dr. James Andrews and was told to continue his rehabilitation. Meek is targeting a July return.

