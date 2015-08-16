Here's what the next 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie will be about

Disney is hosting its huge biannual fan event D23 this weekend.

The studio is announcing updates on all of its film properties ranging from Pixar to Lucasfilm and Marvel.

Disney also dropped some new details on its next “Pirates of the Caribbean” film which will be called “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

We knew that Johnny Depp would reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. It was announced at the event Orlando Bloom will also reprise his role as Will Turner in the fifth instalment to the franchise.

We also now have a description of what the movie will be about.

Via Disney:

A down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…including him. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

Depp surprised fans at D23 dressed up as Sparrow to promote the film.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will be in theatres July 7, 2017.

