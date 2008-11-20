Pirate Update: India, 1, Pirates 80

India gunned down some Somali pirates, but it does not appear to be enough, as another ship was hijacked today. The shipping lane around the horn of Africa, repeatedly described as “lawless,” is crucial to India’s shipping needs, which is why it is taking an active role in defending it. The Saudi Arabian company that owns one of the hijacked boats is trying to negotiate with the pirates to free the ship’s crew.



India clearly prefers the direct approach.

Mind you that in the past year pirates have made over 80 attacks.

Washington Post: An Indian navy frigate on Tuesday battled with and sank a suspected Somali pirate “mother ship” in the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s busiest and most lawless shipping lanes.

Amid a surge of piracy around the hijacking-plagued Horn of Africa, the Indian navy said in a statement that fire from its INS Tabar set the pirate vessel aflame after it failed to stop for investigation.

The Indian navy statement said the crew of the renegade vessel could be seen onboard with a full complement of modern weapons and tools — satellite phones, night-vision goggles, AK-47 assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. The ship was spotted while the Tabar was patrolling 285 nautical miles southwest of the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening.

As for the other ship that was nabbed:

LA Times: Pirates prowling the treacherous waters off the Horn of Africa hijacked another merchant ship Tuesday — at least the second in four days — amid growing international concern about a 21st century version of an ancient security threat.

The Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship Delight and its 25-person crew were captured late Tuesday morning off the coast of Yemen, Beijing’s New China News Agency reported, citing the China Maritime Search and Rescue centre. It was hauling 36,000 metric tons of wheat to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, the news service reported.

