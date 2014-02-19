Here's How Much Money Name-Brand Advertisers Spent On Pirate Download Sites Last Year [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

According to a new report from the nonprofit Digital Citizens Alliance, the 30 biggest websites that make their money exclusively from pirated movies, music, and television shows drew an impressive $US227 million in advertising revenues during 2013. Since the sites don’t have to put in any work to produce the content, the DCA estimates they had profit margins of between 80% and 94%. Here’s the DCA’s infographic:

Translation hired former TBWA lead creative John Norman to be its chief creative officer, and former Toms Shoes CMO Nils Peyron to be its president.

Internet video advertisers formed a trade group called the Global Online Video Association. The group is made up of the top nine multi-channel video networks, like Maker Studios and Fullscreen, that built their businesses on YouTube.

VML hired Suzana Apelbaum to be group creative director at its New York office. Apelbaum was most recently creative director at Anomaly.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will open with a big sponsorship deal from General Electric. The partnership will include in-show segments where Fallon and a group of children showcase inventions and digital content tied to those segments.

San Francisco-based agency Eleven and TaylorMade Golf will not renew their relationship now that their initial nine-month contract has expired.

Ad Age delved into Amazon and Apple’s advertising sales pitches and why those pitches have struggled to gain traction. The story fingers Apple for being too hesitant to develop relationships with media buyers for its iAd mobile ads, and Amazon for being too pushy with buyers looking at its e-commerce offerings.

The film industry has yet to warm up to using Facebook ads, Adweek reports.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.