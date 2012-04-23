German Pirate Party: We're Growing As Fast As The Nazis Did

Photo: AP

Germany’s Pirate Party has seen an incredible amount of success in a short period of time, going from a fringe single-issue party to a party rocking the core of the German establishment.Such success is unusual, and it can be hard to find something to compare it to. But, whatever you do, fellow German Pirate Partier’s, don’t follow in the footsteps of Martin Delius, the parliamentary floor leader of the Pirates in the Berlin city parliament.



Speaking to Der Spiegel in an article published today, Delius said, “The rise of the Pirate Party is as fast as that of the NSDAP between 1928 and 1933.”

Unsurprisingly, comparing your party to the rise of the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (ie, the Nazis) is probably a bad idea.

The Pirates had been facing criticism for their links to the far right in recent weeks, with calls for them to address anti-Semitism, the Local reports. Green Party leader Claudia Roth told Die Welt that the statement was an “outrageous transgression.”

Delius has today apologized for the comments in an interview with Focus.de

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.