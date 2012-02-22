Pirate King Kim Dotcom Was Just Released On Bail

MegaUpload founder Kim Dotcom was just released on bail after new evidence cropped up, CNET says, citing media reports in New Zealand.



The courts did not consider him to be a flight risk, according to the report.

We disagree.

Kim Dotcom sounds basically like a real-life James Bond villain, in addition to being a street-racer and playboy. When he was arrested, Dotcom was found sitting cross-legged with a loaded pistol-grip shotgun, three passports, a stack of fake credit cards and a bulletproof watch.

CNET reports that the judge who heard Dotcom’s case today said authorities had not proven that the he had enough money left to fund any attempt to flee the country.

In reality, he’s probably headed off to a private volcano island base. Or moon base. (We hope.)

