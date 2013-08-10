Controversial Torrent Site The Pirate Bay Releases Its Own Web Browser

Plenty of notable or controversial sites like Wikipedia and Pirate Bay are censored in various capacities in some countries around the world, but Pirate Bay is striking back by releasing PirateBrowser.

It’s a customised Firefox browser with some specialised proxy settings to get around the “censorship that certain countries such as Iran, North Korea, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Italy and Ireland impose onto their citizens.”

This browser does not make you anonymous. It’s simply a mechanism to maintain access to the entire, uncensored Internet.

However, PirateBrowser comes bundled with the Tor browser, a separate tool that’s very effective at anonymizing you.

The official announcement:

Do you know any people who can’t access TPB or other torrents-sites because they are blocked? Recommend PirateBrowser to them. It’s a simple one-click browser that circumvents censorship and blockades and makes the site instantly available and accessible. No bundled ad-ware, toolbars or other crap, just a Pre-configured Firefox browser. A nice present to TPB and our users on this day, out 10yr birthday!

