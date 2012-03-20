Don't Believe The rumours About 'Piranha Women' Who Try To Get Pregnant By Rich Men

Photo: Flickr / vitch

We at LearnVest know better than anyone else that the human mind can come up with ingenious ways to avoid money issues.But this is a problem that we can tackle together and even laugh about. (Hence, our “Sh*t Girls Say About Money” video.)



But the Daily Mail has taken it too far.

The London-based newspaper published a story called, “New breed of ‘piranha women’ who are preying on rich men to get them pregnant, warns lawyer.” The story goes on to say that “soaring numbers” of woman are duping wealthy men into sleeping with them without contraception, getting pregnant and then seeking financial support.

The article says these women view babies as “trophies” or as “a career move” and “a meal ticket to a gourmet life for the next 18 to 21 years.”

Sounds intriguing—scintillating, in fact.

But a closer look at the story makes it seem like all sensationalism and no substance.

One Does Not a Trend Make

After describing the “soaring numbers,” the writer doesn’t present any. Then, she goes on to present one person who describes this trend. One person.

The source, a lawyer named Diane Benussi, describes the women as “flesh-eating, man-eating creature[s],” who “want a high-earning, high-flying, high-virility man.”

(Great copy, but no real evidence.)

The Daily Mail says, “they can attack at any time, whether it is in the workplace or at a bar in a posh hotel. ‘They know exactly where to find their targets,’ [Benussi] said.”

(More lurid detail from Benussi, but we’re still waiting for the evidence.)

“Middle-aged men who are boring, with a receding hairline, bulging waist line and of course, a fat wallet, are approached by younger, beautiful women. They get suckered in and don’t see it coming,” said Mrs. Benussi.

(Ew, sounds ridiculous, and hey, what about that evidence? Or, at least, another source?)

The reporter goes on: “The single woman will fall pregnant and exploit her target through a legal loophole which could result in her landing a house, suitably furnished, a car and nursery, school and university fees.”

And on, and on: £4,000 a month in support, settlements upwards of £2m, more quotes from Benussi … but we’re still waiting for something that will make us think this is real.

Women Are Way Cooler Than That

Have any of you ever known a piranha woman? Even better, any of you know a piranha woman who succeeded in getting “a meal ticket to a gourmet life?” We doubt it, but even if so, we think one or two examples does not a trend make. Still, we are ready to be proven wrong. Let us know!

And if you don’t have an example, let us know your own personal plan for giving yourself a “gourmet life.”

