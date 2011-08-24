Pippa Middleton And Her Investment Banker Boyfriend Are Having A "Trial Marriage"

Could marriage be in the near future for Pippa Middleton and her investment banker beau, Alex Loudon?



Things are apparently getting pretty serious.

Middleton was spotted moving her clothes and shoes into Loudon’s pad, according to Now magazine.

The couple is playing house to see if they’re compatible for the long-term.

“They’re experimenting with a ‘trial marriage’ to find out how they cope with living together – so far, so good,” an unnamed source told the magazine.

We have to wonder what her wedding gown would look like after the 27-year-old socialite awed the world with her stunning figure at her older sister’s wedding to Prince William in April.

