Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant with her second child

WPA Pool/Getty Images Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her second child.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are reportedly expecting their second child.

The couple got married in 2017 and became parents to their son Arthur in 2018.

Middleton and Matthews’ child would become Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ third first cousin.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be getting a new cousin in 2021.

Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews, Page Six reported on Monday.

GORC / Contributor / Getty Images Page Six reported that the couple is expecting.

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year,” a source close to the couple told Page Six. “The entire family is delighted.”

Middleton and Matthews declined to comment on the pregnancy when the Daily Mail reached out to them about the news.

Middleton, 37, and Matthews, 45, were married in 2017 with celebrities and royalty in attendance.

They welcomed their first child, Arthur, in 2018, after nine months of stunning maternity fashion from Middleton.

Middleton and Matthews’ second child would become George, Charlotte, and Louis’ third first cousin, joining Arthur and Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images The royal family of five attended a theatrical performance on Friday.

Middleton announced her first pregnancy in her fitness column in Waitrose Weekend.

“I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s being strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth, and recovery,” she wrote at the time.

Middleton gave birth to Arthur at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, which is also where her sister gave birth to all three of her children. Arthur is named after Matthews’ late brother, who died climbing Mount Everest in 1999.

The pregnancy news isn’t the only exciting change happening in the Middleton family at the time of writing.

In October of 2019, James Middleton announced his engagement to Alizee Thevenet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.