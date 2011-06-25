THE PIPPA EFFECT: Here Are 6 Ways Middleton Can monetise Her Newfound Fame

Pippa Middleton has officially held the human race’s attention for nearly two months.



We’ve breathlessly followed her breakups, charted her sartorial choices and ogled her butt.

What we haven’t done is heard what her next move is.

She’s been spotted at the French Open and in a charity race.

But let’s be honest.

We’re all waiting for the press release that will detail her next move — and make Middleton’s global domination official.

And we’re getting a little impatient — so here are our guesses at what could be in the works for the world’s most famous little sister.

