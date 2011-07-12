This Woman Wants To Be The Official Provider Of A "Pippa Perfect Posterior"

Apparently, it was driving Alison Jackson crazy that no one’s been capitalising on the Pippa Middleton butt craze.



Jackson, who describes herself as a “contemporary artist who explores the cult of celebrity,” is a master of the publicity stunt — she once produced a scandalous series of Princess Diana lookalikes.

Now she’s launched a website on exactly how to replicate Middleton’s backside.

In short: it’s a complicated process.

And the how-to photos seem more risque than necessary — which should help Jackson reel in clickers who aren’t genuinely on the hunt for a glutes routine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.