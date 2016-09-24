Pippa Middleton has had 3,000 photos stolen from her phone

Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, has reportedly had 3,000 photos unlawfully hacked from her Apple iCloud account.

The Sun reported on Saturday that it had been contacted by the hacker, who in an email demanded “a minimum of £50,000” ($65,000) in exchange for access to the photos.

They are said to include images of Middleton’s sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George. The Sun reported that the collection photos also contains more intimate moments, including of her fiancé James Matthews nude.

“To prove the authenticity of his claims, the crook calling himself ‘Crafty Cockney’ emailed two photos showing the socialite at what appeared to be her wedding dress fitting session,” The Sun said.

The Rupert Murdoch newspaper added that it had “no intention of entering into a deal with the alleged thief” and alerted Middleton to the matter.

A spokesman for Middleton and Matthews said: “Thank you very much for drawing this to the family’s attention. I can confirm that not only have the lawyers been informed but the police are about to be involved as well.”

