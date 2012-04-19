Footage Of Pippa Middleton Partying In Paris Hours Before The 'Gun' Scandal

Below is footage of Pippa Middleton letting loose at a lavish Marie Antoinette-themed party in Paris last Friday.



French television channel Canal+ caught but with the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister and even got her to speak a little bit of French.

The next day Pippa and her friends were photographed flashing what turned out to be a gun toy at the paparazzi. The incident has put the socialite in hot water as wielding a gun, even a fake one, in public is punishable by up to seven years in prison in France.

Check out the video of Pippa partying it up the night before the gun scandal erupted.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

