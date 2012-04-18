UPDATE: Fashion Designer Gives An Explanation For Pippa Middleton (Toy) Gun Incident

UPDATE 2:



French fashion designer, Viscount Arthur de Soultrait released a statement apologizing and explaining the toy gun incident that occurred last weekend while riding in a car with Pippa Middleton inside.

“Last Saturday I was in a car with Philippa Middleton, and we were being followed by paparazzi. She had been subject to constant and dangerous harassment by paparazzi throughout her time in Paris. The car was being driven by a friend of mine, whom Pippa had only met a few hours before.

As a joke, my friend brandished a toy pistol in their direction. Obviously Philippa had no idea that he was going to do that and told him to stop immediately. She did not find it funny.

I regret enormously that this incident happened, and especially that Pippa has been subject to the subsequent attention through no fault of her own. I have apologized to her for this.”



UPDATE:

The gun Pippa Middleton was seen photographed next to in Paris is a toy, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesman for a French fashion designer photographed in the car with Middleton says it was a toy gun, and just “a game” with paparazzi.

Pippa Middleton may face jail time. Prince William‘s sister-in-law was photographed in an Audi convertible riding shotgun next to a man wielding a gun through Paris.

The man held out the gun in public, aiming it towards a photographer. The Sun features a photo of the incident with Middleton next to the gun.

Since the incident, Paris Judicial Police are launching an investigation, according to The Sun.

“If the evidence points to her involvement, she will be prosecuted,” a source told the newspaper. “Anybody involved in the illegal use of a handgun in public is liable to arrest and interrogation.”

French law states wielding a gun in public place is punishable by up to seven years in jail. Even if the gun was fake, subjects can face up to two years jail time.

