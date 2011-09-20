Pippa Is Back And Anne Hathaway Is Circling 'Glee'—Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Anne Hathaway is in talks with “Glee” co-creator Ryan Murphy about guest starring on the series. Don’t expect anything too soon, though; Murphy says there will be no guest stars for the first half of season three.
- And speaking of “Glee,” Lea Michele has split from her longtime boyfriend and fellow Broadway actor Theo Stockman.
- Charlie Sheen seems to be close to settling with Warner Bros. over “Two and a Half Men” in a deal that will reportedly bring in $100 million for him over time. Winning.
- Russel Armstrong’s lawyer says that the photos Taylor Armstrong sold to E.T. of her bruised face are a “shameless hoax.” He says the injuries either come from a football or plastic surgery, but not from his client. Football?
- Dolores Hope, philanthropist and widow of legendary entertainer Bob Hope, died at 102.
- Pippa Middleton set off a flashbulb frenzy in London when she made her most high-profile public appearance since the royal wedding: sitting front row next to Rosario Dawson at Alice Temperley’s show. (The designer made Middleton’s emerald-green bridesmaid gown.)
