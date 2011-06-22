Apparently Pippa Middleton Is Still Dating Financier Boyfriend

Are they or aren’t they?



Apparently they are.

Despite rumours that Pippa Middleton had split with her financier boyfriend, Alex Loudon, the pair are reportedly still an item, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the Mail, even though Loudon won’t comment, a family member said: “All the rumours are completely untrue.”

A pal from university corroborated that Pippa remains “very into Alex,” even though there have been rumours she’s been seeing her ex.

“Alex is the nicest chap you could meet. He’s incredibly sweet, loyal and adores Pippa, but they make a point of seeing each other very privately and don’t go to flash places,” the friend told the Mail.

Pippa had been spotted hanging out with her ex, George Percy, heir to a huge fortune as his father is the Duke of Northumberland, as well as Prince Harry, who has also reportedly split with Chelsy Davy.

Alex Loudon, meanwhile, used to be a stockbroker, but recent reports had him working as a corporate finance and development analyst at beer brewer SABMiller.

Which means he’s got more on his mind at the moment than his love life: SABMiller’s bid for Australian beer group Foster’s, was just rejected.

Loudon wasn’t Pippa’s first banking beau either: she used to date J. J. Jar dine Patterson, the heir to a Hong Kong banking fortune. And she was also linked to Alexander Spencer Churchill, “a millionaire who deals in wealth management.”)

