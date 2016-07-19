Pippa Middleton is engaged!

Pippa Middleton is officially going to tie the knot.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge recently became engaged to financier James Matthews.

The 32-year-old showed off her ring outside her London home Tuesday morning, and she said she “couldn’t be happier.”

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Matthews proposed during a weekend visit to northwest England’s Lake District. The couple confirmed in a statement that they were engaged on Sunday.

“They make a wonderful couple and we wish them every happiness together,” dad Michael Middleton said in a statement Tuesday.

Additionally, a Kensington Palace spokesman said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are absolutely delighted with the news.”

