Pippa Middleton is engaged!

Anjelica Oswald
Pippa middletonIan Gavan/Getty ImagesCongrats to the happy couple!

Pippa Middleton is officially going to tie the knot.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge recently became engaged to financier James Matthews.

The 32-year-old showed off her ring outside her London home Tuesday morning, and she said she “couldn’t be happier.”

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Matthews proposed during a weekend visit to northwest England’s Lake District. The couple confirmed in a statement that they were engaged on Sunday.

“They make a wonderful couple and we wish them every happiness together,” dad Michael Middleton said in a statement Tuesday.

Additionally, a Kensington Palace spokesman said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are absolutely delighted with the news.”

NOW WATCH: This calligrapher is the master of monograms

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.