Pippa Middleton is getting married -- and Princess Charlotte is going to be her flower girl

• Pippa Middleton (sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge) is getting married.

• She’s been with her fiancé James Matthews for two years.

• Reports say Princess Charlotte will be the flower girl, but Kate won’t be in the wedding.

Five years ago, Pippa Middleton was launched into the global spotlight when she served as a bridesmaid at the wedding of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Now, Middleton, 33, is planning a wedding of her own. The groom is James Matthews, 41, a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager and her boyfriend of two years. Matthews proposed to her earlier this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

And a date has finally been set: Us Weekly reports that Middleton and Matthews will be married in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. The reception will be at the bride’s parents’ house, just a few miles away.

Starmax/IPx James Matthews in London, July 2016.

Middleton’s niece and nephew Charlotte and George will be involved in the ceremony, as a flower girl and page boy, respectively. The report also says that her sister Kate will not be a bridesmaid — though a source suspects that she may perform a reading during the ceremony. (No word yet on why Kate won’t be a part of the wedding party.)

So far as outsiders can tell, all other wedding preparations are going smoothly: Eagle-eyed Pippa fans have spotted the bride-to-be checking out flower arrangements in London, and designer Giles Deacon was seen entering her home last month, leading many to believe that he’ll be the one designing her dress.

And if that wedding dress is anything like her famous bridesmaid dress, you can pretty much bet that the entire world will be talking about it.

