Pippa Middleton Gets New Gig As Brother James' Bakery Business Goes Into Debt

Photo: Waitrose Kitchen Magazine

After Pippa Middleton’s entertaining book “Celebrate” was panned by critics last October, the younger sister of Kate Middleton has been downgraded to penning a monthly column for Waitrose Kitchen — the in-house magazine of British supermarket chain, Waitrose. The magazine’s editor announced the news, saying, “Pippa will be an excellent contributor to the magazine, bringing with her a wealth of experience of entertaining, gained in part from working at her family’s party business.”



The column, which debuts March 28, will be called “Pippa’s Friday Night Feasts” and will feature her “own passion and enthusiasm for food and entertaining.”

While Pippa stated, “I’m delighted to be writing for Waitrose Kitchen, a magazine that’s always been a source of inspiration to me, for its extensive spectrum of food and beautiful style,” The Daily Beast’s royals expert Tom Sykes calls it “One of the most bizarre cases of royal selling-out ever seen.”

But Sykes sympathizes, adding “Her association with the royal family has made her virtually unemployable in any normal job … Pippa was banned by the palace from promoting her recent book on entertaining, and forced to decline an opportunity to be an NBC special correspondent.”

Meanwhile, Pippa and Kate Middleton’s younger brother, James, has reportedly been forced to turn to family for financial help after his cake business fell £17,000 into debt.

“James Middleton’s family have secured an overdraft after the loss made by his company Nice Group, which sells bread, cakes, flour and sugar confectionery,” reports the Daily Mail. “He owes creditors £32,575.”

James Middleton, who dropped out the University of Edinburgh in 2006 after a year to start his own business, explained to MailOnline:

Nice Group is a start-up company and as you can imagine there are overheads needed to start a company. I made the decision to finance the business myself along with a loan rather than go to investors. This has its pros and cons, it does mean things don’t move as quickly as I would like but it does mean I keep complete ownership and control over my company. Further down the line I may look to open the doors for investors but I will see how things go.

It is not uncommon for start-up companies to make a loss in the early stages of development and it is not something I am concerned about right now. On the contrary I am very excited as after running a pilot over 2012, Nice Cakes will be officially launching later this year with a brand new website and range of products which I am very excited about.

While the Middleton parents, Carole and Michael, run the hugely successful Party Pieces website, it seems their offspring have yet to master the family business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.