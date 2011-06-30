Pippa Middleton Is At Wimbledon Right Now

Days after Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted taking in the action at Wimbledon, Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton, has made an appearance.



The younger Middleton has her on-again, off-again boyfriend Alex Loudon in tow — which should help silence rumours of her single status and links to Prince Harry.

Loudon has appeared pretty chatty each time the cameras cut to the couple — but Pippa is only mildly impressed by whatever he’s telling her.

(Note the very slight smile she indulges him with in the second photo. We can only assume she’s trying to concentrate on the match, and he’s kind of annoying her.)

Keep it up, Loudon. We’d love to write again soon that she’s back on the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.